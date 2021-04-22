KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 22nd

Weather

Our Thursday is going to have cloudy skies all day, with some areas getting rain showers and possible foggy conditions in other areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s today with winds mostly from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will have cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and south winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers and storms then sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80s and winds from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the 90s for Sunday and Monday, then we will have a bit of a cooling trend for the first half of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 56°

Friday

83° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 51% 83° 55°

Saturday

83° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 83° 52°

Sunday

91° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 64°

Monday

91° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 91° 67°

Tuesday

88° / 57°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 15% 88° 57°

Wednesday

79° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 79° 51°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
49°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
51°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

52°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
23%
57°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
59°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
16%
60°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
61°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
60°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
61°

62°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
62°
Cloudy

San Angelo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

