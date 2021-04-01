KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 1st

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

35°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

35°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

34°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

33°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

31°F Sunny Feels like 27°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We will have plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer around the region, reaching the low 70s and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, with lows in the 40s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies for a majority of the region with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend is looking to be on the cloudy side with scattered showers expected both days. Heading into next week, we will have warmer temperatures for all of us, climbing back to the 80s and closer to the 90s by the middle of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 72° 44°

Friday

72° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 72° 51°

Saturday

69° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 69° 55°

Sunday

72° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 72° 55°

Monday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 83° 60°

Tuesday

92° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 92° 61°

Wednesday

93° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 93° 58°

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.