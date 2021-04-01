KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 1st

We will have plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer around the region, reaching the low 70s and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in clouds, with lows in the 40s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies for a majority of the region with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend is looking to be on the cloudy side with scattered showers expected both days. Heading into next week, we will have warmer temperatures for all of us, climbing back to the 80s and closer to the 90s by the middle of next week.

