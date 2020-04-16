KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 16th

Plenty of sunshine can be expected for most of the day, however, we will have breezy winds as we continue getting through our day. Winds from the south around 20-25 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 35 at times. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, clouds will continue to move into the area, with lows dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow, a little bit cooler, but not as cold as earlier this week.

