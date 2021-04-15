KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 15th

We are expecting to have scattered rain showers around the region today, with heavier rainfall coming this afternoon. A few thunderstorms could develop around the region as well. Temperatures will reach the 60s today and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction 10-15 mph. Tonight will have a few lingering rain showers, with lows in the 50s and winds up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 70s and 80s and winds up to 20 miles per hour in various directions. This weekend is looking to be more on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s, and more sunshine heading into the first half of next week.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo55°F Fog Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 52%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado57°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon53°F Fog Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden57°F Fog Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
San Angelo55°F Fog Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 52%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado57°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon53°F Fog Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden57°F Fog Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent