KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, April 15th

We are expecting to have scattered rain showers around the region today, with heavier rainfall coming this afternoon. A few thunderstorms could develop around the region as well. Temperatures will reach the 60s today and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction 10-15 mph. Tonight will have a few lingering rain showers, with lows in the 50s and winds up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 70s and 80s and winds up to 20 miles per hour in various directions. This weekend is looking to be more on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s, and more sunshine heading into the first half of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 66% 63° 60°

Friday

81° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 45°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 58° 42°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 45°

Monday

68° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 68° 47°

Tuesday

72° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 72° 43°

Wednesday

78° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 78° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
56°

57°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
57°

58°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
58°

60°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
60°

60°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
60°

61°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
61°

62°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
62°

63°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
63°

62°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

62°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
62°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
63°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
61°

61°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
61°

62°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
62°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
63°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

63°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
63°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°
Fog

San Angelo

55°F Fog Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain with Thunder

Eldorado

57°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Mertzon

53°F Fog Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Eden

57°F Fog Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
