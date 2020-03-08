KLST Morning Forecast: Sunday, March 8th

Good morning! Expect to see cloudy skies through the rest of our weekend. A few chances of showers are expected getting through our Sunday, and a slight chance of thunderstorms could develop over the course of the day. Getting ready for the upcoming work week, we will have plenty of cloud coverage with the low pressure system moving moisture in from the Pacific. However, we won’t start to see the rain showers coming until mid-week, with chances of rain showers coming Wednesday and even into Thursday. Another break will be expected by Friday, and the start of next weekend could be a bit of a drizzle as well. Plenty of chances for rain showers, even though we are already above average for precipitation this month. But that’s ok. This extra rain can help keep us out of the drought range, and can help plants flourish.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!