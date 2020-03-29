Closings
KLST Morning Forecast: Sunday March 29th

We will start off with partly cloudy skies today, but expect an increase in clouds as we get through our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, another push of moisture will surge in parts of Concho Valley early Monday morning, giving potential for rain showers to develop in the later morning/early afternoon hours. And expect a cool down in temperatures by the end of next week.

