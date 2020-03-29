KLST Morning Forecast: Sunday March 29th

We will start off with partly cloudy skies today, but expect an increase in clouds as we get through our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, another push of moisture will surge in parts of Concho Valley early Monday morning, giving potential for rain showers to develop in the later morning/early afternoon hours. And expect a cool down in temperatures by the end of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!