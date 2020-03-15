KLST Morning Forecast: Sunday, March 15, 2020

We will have rain showers through our day today. Very spotty, but nonetheless, bring an umbrella with you. Highs will get into the upper 60’s and low 70’s to finish off our week. We can also expect a heavier amount of rain showers and thunderstorms to come into the area overnight into Monday morning, with rain fall totals reaching up to an inch in some areas. Possible rain showers can be expected as we start of our next work week, however, these showers are expected to be light and scattered.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!