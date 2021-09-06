KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 6th

To start off our Labor Day morning, we will have temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies to start off the day and winds will be more on the calm side. Eventually, temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will still have calm winds, less than five miles per hour, and skies will continue to be partly cloudy. Highs for today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will start to pick up a bit from the east later in the afternoon hours around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have more cloud cover for the second half of the day. A few spotty showers look to develop later today, similar to what the viewing area had for yesterday. Later tonight, we will have temperatures drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows with decreasing clouds and calm winds again. For our Tuesday, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the upper 90s as we head to the end of the week and into this weekend. Friday looks to be on the sunny side, and the heat index could easily be in the triple digits. Saturday is expected to have highs close to 100 degrees with a few clouds, but we will drop back to the mid 90s by Sunday. The moisture content looks to decrease throughout the week, and we will be back to having more dry conditions for our region as we head into the end of the week and this next weekend as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

