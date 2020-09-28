KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 28th

Today will be significantly cooler than this past weekend, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from the northeast around 10-20 mph. Clouds will continue to move out, giving us sunny skies this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cool, with temperatures dropping to the 40s and winds will be calm. Tomorrow will have more sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Getting through the rest of the week, we will gradually increase temperatures back to the upper 80s to low 90s, and plenty of sunny skies through the upcoming weekend as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!