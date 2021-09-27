KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 27th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and will eventually increase to the 70s and 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will start off on the calm side, then become a light breeze from the south before becoming a bit more breezy with speeds up to 15 miles per hour by the beginning of noon. A bit more cloud cover by mid morning is also looking to happen today. For the second half of today, we can expect more clouds than sunshine. Winds will become more steady as a light breeze from the south with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area for highs. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for most of the area. A few spotty showers could develop, staying more to the western edge of the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Heading into tomorrow, we could see a bit of sunshine to start the day off, but isolated showers and storms are expected to develop and move around the Concho Valley by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More rain showers look to be coming this Thursday as well, as a cold front is expected to move through the viewing area. Temperatures will drop significantly with this front as well, going from 80s to 60s within an hour. We can expect showers to stick around as we head into this Friday as well. Cooler temperatures will be here by the end of the week, dropping us to the 70s for highs. The weekend will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions will definitely feel more fall-like as we get through this week and head into the beginning of October.