KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 27th

Weather

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and will eventually increase to the 70s and 80s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will start off on the calm side, then become a light breeze from the south before becoming a bit more breezy with speeds up to 15 miles per hour by the beginning of noon. A bit more cloud cover by mid morning is also looking to happen today. For the second half of today, we can expect more clouds than sunshine. Winds will become more steady as a light breeze from the south with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area for highs. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies sticking around for most of the area. A few spotty showers could develop, staying more to the western edge of the region. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Heading into tomorrow, we could see a bit of sunshine to start the day off, but isolated showers and storms are expected to develop and move around the Concho Valley by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More rain showers look to be coming this Thursday as well, as a cold front is expected to move through the viewing area. Temperatures will drop significantly with this front as well, going from 80s to 60s within an hour. We can expect showers to stick around as we head into this Friday as well. Cooler temperatures will be here by the end of the week, dropping us to the 70s for highs. The weekend will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions will definitely feel more fall-like as we get through this week and head into the beginning of October.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

