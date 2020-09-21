KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 21st

Getting through our Monday, temperatures will be a bit cooler, with cloud coverage from Tropical Storm Beta off the coast. Highs will be in the 70s today, with winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies, with winds calming down a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph and lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will have a better chance of scattered showers across the region, with highs maintaining in the 70s. Looking ahead, we can expect a slight warming trend heading to the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s by Saturday.

