KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 21st

Getting through our Monday, temperatures will be a bit cooler, with cloud coverage from Tropical Storm Beta off the coast. Highs will be in the 70s today, with winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies, with winds calming down a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph and lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will have a better chance of scattered showers across the region, with highs maintaining in the 70s. Looking ahead, we can expect a slight warming trend heading to the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s by Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!