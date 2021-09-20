KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will have sunny skies to start off the day, but winds will also start off a slight bit stronger, coming from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we progress through the day, clouds from the west and northwest will move into the area, giving us a bit more cloud cover for the later morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for the region by the beginning of noon and winds will increase a bit at the top of the afternoon, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, mostly sunny skies for the region, with summer trying to get one last hurrah in. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. This will prompt a Heat Advisory, which will be in the effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley from the 2-7 today, with the exception of McCulloch County. Winds will continue to come in as a steady breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. Tonight, lows will drop to the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through the region around the same time we reach our overnight lows, so we aren’t looking to have any rain showers come through. However, we will have more clouds coming tomorrow, and winds will be steadily coming from the north with gusts up to 25 miles per hour through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 80s for highs, a major decrease, and the first feel of fall in our area, which is right on time for the first official day of fall, which is coming this Wednesday. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have temperatures now in the 80s, which is about average for this time of year. As we head to this next weekend, we could feel temperatures slowly climbing back to the low 90s for highs before we get into next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 67F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News