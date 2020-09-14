KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 14th

We will start off with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, then clearing a bit around the mid afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and north winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the region, with highs in the 80s. Spotty showers will appear around the region periodically this week, and this weekend will have warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, with plenty of sunshine.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!