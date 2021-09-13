KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, September 13th

Weather

To start off our morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies with sunrise right before 7:30. Temperatures will be in the 60s, eventually increasing to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side this morning, then increase speeds from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the mid 80s to low 90s around the region. A few clouds will move in to portions of the region. Spotty showers are expected to develop around the east and south counties of the viewing area. Winds will also shift from the east this afternoon around 5-10 miles per hour. Tropical storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the Texas coastline later today, which will have a direct impact on our weather for today and tomorrow. Spotty showers today will be the outer bands of rain from this system, and temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side today as well. Tonight, we are looking to have a few lingering clouds, otherwise we will have mostly clear skies. Lows will drop back to the 60s and a few areas could get just into the upper 50s for temperatures. Winds will be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine for our Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures getting back in the 80s and 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 miles per hour. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the second half of this week as well as for the weekend. A bit more sunshine for Sunday though. Temperatures will gradually increase back to the low to mid 90s for highs by the end of the week as well. Humidity levels will elevate a bit today because of tropical storm Nicholas. Tomorrow will be back to the dry side, however, we are looking to have higher levels of moisture back in the region starting Wednesday, which will give us muggy conditions in the morning and warmer feeling afternoon hours.

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

78°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eden

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
