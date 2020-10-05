KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 5th

We will find ourselves on repeat as we push through this week, with sunny skies everyday through this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 90s for the first half of the week, then drop to the 80s for the second half before jumping back to the upper 90s this Saturday. Winds will be a bit breezy today from the south around 10-15 mph this afternoon, then calming down a bit with speeds up to 10 mph tonight into tomorrow. We might have a few clouds in the skies (as in two clouds), but otherwise, plenty of sunny skies. Don’t forget the sunscreen!
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!