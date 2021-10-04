KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 4th

To kick off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s. Winds will be on the calm side, which is less than five miles per hour, and we will have plenty of sunshine starting the morning. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Sunny skies will continue to be in the region and winds will still have a calmness to the air. Humidity levels will start off a bit higher in the morning, then decrease as we head into the second half of the day. We can expect a bit of condensation on our vehicles and lawns as we head out the door. Later today, we will have temperatures be in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will start to pick up just a bit from the northeast around 5-10 miles per hour in the later afternoon hours. Sunny skies will continue to be in the Concho Valley for the rest of the day. As we get into the evening hours, we will have clear skies, perfect for star gazing later at night. Winds will be calm again and temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s for lows. For tomorrow, we are looking to have a few clouds move into the region later in the afternoon, otherwise plenty of sunshine one again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again and winds will be coming from the east with speeds up to 10 miles per hour. We could have a slight cool down for the middle of this week, with temperatures possibly dropping to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Otherwise, we are going to have a bit of an increase in temperatures as we get into this upcoming weekend. Highs could be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, possibly the mid 90s as we get into this upcoming Sunday.