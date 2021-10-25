KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 25th

Starting off our Monday morning, we will have clear skies across the region. Some areas, especially in the southern parts of the Concho Valley are looking to have patchy fog to start the day. Temperatures will be a tad bit on the cooler side, sitting in the 50s. Winds will also start on the calm side as well. Eventually, temperatures will jump to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will still be on the calm side. We are also looking to keep our sunny skies through the morning hours as well. For the second half of the day, sunshine will continue to prevail for the region. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. Winds will pick up a bit, but still be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have mostly clear skies, with clouds moving in early tomorrow morning before sunrise. Lows will only drop to the 60s for the viewing area. Winds will still be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler than today, reaching the mid to upper 80s to for highs. Winds will be on the stronger side as well, coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour, and gusts could be up to 30 miles per hour. Scattered showers and a few storms could develop late Tuesday around the midnight hours. Rainfall will only be up to a quarter inch for some areas. Showers and storms will only last a few hours in the overnight hours. The rest of the week and this upcoming weekend will be on the sunny side. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs for the second half of the week, then increase to the 80s for this upcoming weekend. Moisture levels will be lower after Tuesday for the region, giving us more dry conditions for the upcoming Halloween weekend. By Sunday, we will start to elevate the moisture content once again, giving us more humid conditions to start next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

55°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

52°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

