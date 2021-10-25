KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 25th

Starting off our Monday morning, we will have clear skies across the region. Some areas, especially in the southern parts of the Concho Valley are looking to have patchy fog to start the day. Temperatures will be a tad bit on the cooler side, sitting in the 50s. Winds will also start on the calm side as well. Eventually, temperatures will jump to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will still be on the calm side. We are also looking to keep our sunny skies through the morning hours as well. For the second half of the day, sunshine will continue to prevail for the region. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Concho Valley. Winds will pick up a bit, but still be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have mostly clear skies, with clouds moving in early tomorrow morning before sunrise. Lows will only drop to the 60s for the viewing area. Winds will still be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler than today, reaching the mid to upper 80s to for highs. Winds will be on the stronger side as well, coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour, and gusts could be up to 30 miles per hour. Scattered showers and a few storms could develop late Tuesday around the midnight hours. Rainfall will only be up to a quarter inch for some areas. Showers and storms will only last a few hours in the overnight hours. The rest of the week and this upcoming weekend will be on the sunny side. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs for the second half of the week, then increase to the 80s for this upcoming weekend. Moisture levels will be lower after Tuesday for the region, giving us more dry conditions for the upcoming Halloween weekend. By Sunday, we will start to elevate the moisture content once again, giving us more humid conditions to start next week.