KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 19th

Today kicks off this work week a little cooler, with highs only in the 60s and 70s for most of the region. Winds will be fairly steady from the east and northeast around 5-10 mph. We will start with cloudy skies, then clearing out as we go through the afternoon. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s and east winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be significantly warmer, with temperatures jumping back up to the 80s and 90s for highs. Southern winds will be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 20 mph. Looking ahead, we can expect another cold front by the end of the week, and this one is more favorable to bring rain showers to the region, and dropping temperatures around 15-20 degrees heading into the weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!