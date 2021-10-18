KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 18th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures around the region. Temperatures will be in the 40s and a slight bit in the 50s for some. We will have mostly clear skies to start off and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise is expected at 7:48 this morning. As we get through the first half of today, we will eventually increase to the 60s for temperatures. We will have a gradual increase in cloud cover through the morning hours as well, and winds will eventually be coming from the south as a slight breeze around 10-15 miles per hour. For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have highs in the 70s across the region. Winds will continue to be a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. Eventually we are looking to have cloud conditions around the Concho Valley as well, which will keep a slight bit cooler for today. Later tonight, we will decrease our cloud cover. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and winds will also decrease a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, we will begin a bit of a trend with warmer temperatures back in the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We are looking to have mostly sunny skies and winds coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour once again. Temperatures for the rest of the week look to be in the 80s as well. We will have a solid mixture of sunshine and clouds for the duration of the week. Humidity levels are looking to be a bit higher through the week as well, so afternoon temperatures will be feeling a tad bit warmer than usual. Overnight lows are also looking to be a slight bit on the warmer side, only dropping to the 60s for some of us.

Clear

San Angelo

46°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

48°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

