KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 18th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have cooler temperatures around the region. Temperatures will be in the 40s and a slight bit in the 50s for some. We will have mostly clear skies to start off and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise is expected at 7:48 this morning. As we get through the first half of today, we will eventually increase to the 60s for temperatures. We will have a gradual increase in cloud cover through the morning hours as well, and winds will eventually be coming from the south as a slight breeze around 10-15 miles per hour. For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have highs in the 70s across the region. Winds will continue to be a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. Eventually we are looking to have cloud conditions around the Concho Valley as well, which will keep a slight bit cooler for today. Later tonight, we will decrease our cloud cover. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and winds will also decrease a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, we will begin a bit of a trend with warmer temperatures back in the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We are looking to have mostly sunny skies and winds coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour once again. Temperatures for the rest of the week look to be in the 80s as well. We will have a solid mixture of sunshine and clouds for the duration of the week. Humidity levels are looking to be a bit higher through the week as well, so afternoon temperatures will be feeling a tad bit warmer than usual. Overnight lows are also looking to be a slight bit on the warmer side, only dropping to the 60s for some of us.
