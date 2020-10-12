KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 12th

Another record-breaking day for the Concho Valley. San Angelo has broken the high of 97 degree with a temperature of at least 101. Much of the area hit the triple digit mark and broke records for this afternoon.

Cold front is on the way to get this heat under control. Even though Monday's cold front is expected to drop our temperatures by 20 degrees, we will still be just a couple of degree above average. Columbus Day will see highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows sinking into the upper 40s.