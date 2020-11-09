KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 9th

As we get through our Monday, we will start of with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the region. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south up to 20 mph. Tonight, a few rain showers scattered around the region can be expected, with lows in the 50s and winds around 5-15 mph in varying directions. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and northwest winds around 5-15 mph. More rain could come by the end of the week for Friday and Saturday morning, then a weekend filled with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

