KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 2nd

We can expect plenty of sunny skies for today, with a few clouds rolling in later today. Winds will be fairly calm, picking up slightly from the south around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to peak in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies for some of the region, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be fairly calm as well. Tomorrow, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s again, and a bit breezy for those heading out to vote. Winds are expected to come from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s and 80s through this week and into the weekend, with a mixture of sun and clouds.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!