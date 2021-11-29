KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 29th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have clear skies in the region. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise expected at 7:23 today. Through the morning hours, we will have sunny skies. Winds will pick up a slight bit, eventually coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the low 70s by the late morning hours. Later this afternoon, we will still have sunny skies around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. Winds will be a bit more on the light side, coming from the southwest and then the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to have an increase in clouds through most of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the region. Temperatures will pick back up to the 70s for highs and winds will come mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into the middle of this week, we will have mostly cloudy skies starting Wednesday. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler in the day and a bit warmer for the evening hours. Spotty showers could develop around the region sporadically, but chances of getting said showers is very low. Heading closer to the weekend, we will have more sunshine and temperatures will be a bit warmer, getting closer to the 80s as we head into the first few days of December. Another chance of spotty showers could occur on Sunday as well, but again, chances of getting rain are less likely. We will also end the next weekend with more cloud cover.