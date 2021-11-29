KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 29th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have clear skies in the region. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise expected at 7:23 today. Through the morning hours, we will have sunny skies. Winds will pick up a slight bit, eventually coming from the southwest up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the low 70s by the late morning hours. Later this afternoon, we will still have sunny skies around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will peak in the 70s. Winds will be a bit more on the light side, coming from the southwest and then the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking to have an increase in clouds through most of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 40s and winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds around the region. Temperatures will pick back up to the 70s for highs and winds will come mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into the middle of this week, we will have mostly cloudy skies starting Wednesday. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler in the day and a bit warmer for the evening hours. Spotty showers could develop around the region sporadically, but chances of getting said showers is very low. Heading closer to the weekend, we will have more sunshine and temperatures will be a bit warmer, getting closer to the 80s as we head into the first few days of December. Another chance of spotty showers could occur on Sunday as well, but again, chances of getting rain are less likely. We will also end the next weekend with more cloud cover.

Sunny

San Angelo

36°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

37°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

36°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

40°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

38°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

