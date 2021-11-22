KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures start in the 30s and 40s. We are looking to have mostly sunny skies and winds will be on the calm side. For the rest of the morning hours, we can expect temperatures to eventually get to the low 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. We will have a few more clouds moving into the area and winds will continue to remain more on the calm side all morning. For the second half of the day, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around the region. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Temperatures will drop to the 30s for lows again and winds will stay fairly calm. For our Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies, however, the winds won’t be staying calm. We can expect winds to be coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for highs. A bit of a warming trend for the region can be expected as we head into the middle of this week. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs on the Wednesday. A few spotty showers could develop. Thanksgiving will be a bit cooler as a cold front will move through late Wednesday evening. Highs for Thursday will only reach the 50s and we will have partly cloudy skies. 60s will return by the end of the week and stick around through the weekend, and we can expect more cloudy conditions for Friday and Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds for this upcoming Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

36°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

35°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

41°F Fair Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

36°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

36°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

37°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

35°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

41°F Fair Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

36°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

36°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News