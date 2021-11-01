KLST Morning Forecast: Monday November 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler to start off November, overnight lows dipped into the 40s for locations in the northwest, while some area in the southern parts of the Concho Valley stayed in the 50s. This afternoon we will see afternoon highs get up into the 70s for most of the area with some upper 60s in the west. Cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the day which should help to keep those afternoon highs a bit closer to the average for the beginning of November.

Tuesday, cooler air begins to move into the area, temperatures during the early morning hours could be the highest for the day as temperatures will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and drop into the 50s as the day progresses. Some afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the evening hours.

Wednesday the rain chances increase and become more widespread, though the best chance for rain will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Most of the rain will remain off to the east toward I-35 and the Metroplex. Chilly temperatures for the area highs will stay in the 50s.

Conditions will begin to clear up towards the end of the week and heading to the weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures returning to the 70s for afternoon highs by Saturday, just in time for anyone planning to head out to the Veteran’s parade in downtown San Angelo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News