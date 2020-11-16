KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 16th

Much cooler across the Concho Valley today with that cold front having pass through last night and early this morning. Temperatures will linger in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Sunday. Clear skies will remain in place as high pressure settles over the region.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the 70s over the next several days. The weather pattern will be fairly quiet for next week, with some gusty winds expected for both Wednesday and Thursday. Clear skies expected for the week ahead as well.