KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 16th

As we go through our Monday, we can expect plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the mid 70s across the region, and winds picking up a bit from the south around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight will have clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s for lows. Tomorrow will start sunny, but will give us some afternoon clouds, with highs back in the 70s, and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. We are expected to stick in the mid 70s for highs for the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend could see an increase in clouds, and possible rain on Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!