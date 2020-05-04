KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 4th

The dry line the bigger factor for today and tomorrow. It gives enough uplift for a few storms to pop up during the afternoon. Temperatures are hot with triple digits for highs. A cold front does slowly work its way across the state Tuesday. It brings mid 80s for highs and a few showers late in the day.

Another cold front swings through the Concho Valley on Friday. This front also has a few showers with it. This cold front is a little bit strong and brings us a nice cool down for next weekend. Highs get to the upper 70s.