KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 4th

Day three of three for record high temperatures in Concho Valley, with highs in the 90s and 100s again, winds still breezy from the southwest around 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20. Tonight, we will see an increase in cloud cover, with spotty showers and possible thunderstorms developing during the later evening hours. Lows in the 60s, and winds will be shifting and coming in from the northeast overnight. Tomorrow, a cold front pushes through, giving us much cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s. We will continue the rest of the week with the cooler temperatures, even into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!