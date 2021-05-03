KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 3rd

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 5 Angelo State took care of business in its three-game series against UT Permian Basin this weekend.

And senior outfielder Josh Elvir played a huge factor in the success, tying the Lone Star Conference career home run mark.

Following a 10-0 win in game one, the Rams defeated the Falcons in game two 5-0 after a weather delay pushed the final games of the series to Sunday afternoon.

Angelo State then recorded its seventh series sweep of the season after dismantling UTPB in the series finale 17-5.

In the three-game series, Elvir went 7-for-13 (.538) at the plate, drove in 10 runs and smashed three home runs, including two in the same inning of game three.

The home runs bring Elvir's season total to 11 and his career total to 42, which ties the conference career record.

The Rams (31-6, 25-5) will wrap up the regular season with a three-game series against the University of Arkansas- Fort Smith (13-17, 12-15) starting Friday.

Angelo State will host the Lions in a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. Game three will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.