KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 3rd

Getting through our Monday, we will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cooler with temperatures only reaching the 70s. Winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour and we will have mostly sunny skies. Getting through the rest of the week, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing back to the 80s until Thursday. The weekend is looking to be on the warmer side with highs in the 90s and closer to the 100s.
