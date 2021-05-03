KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 3rd

Getting through our Monday, we will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cooler with temperatures only reaching the 70s. Winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour and we will have mostly sunny skies. Getting through the rest of the week, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing back to the 80s until Thursday. The weekend is looking to be on the warmer side with highs in the 90s and closer to the 100s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 57°

Tuesday

78° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 78° 50°

Wednesday

84° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 84° 55°

Thursday

85° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 85° 60°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 88° 68°

Saturday

94° / 70°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 5% 94° 70°

Sunday

97° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 97° 70°

Hourly Forecast

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°
San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
