KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 31st

To start this week with Memorial Day, we will have scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side as well, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will continue with scattered storms with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, morning showers and storms will push out of the region, giving us mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will be back by the middle of the week. As we head to this upcoming weekend, we will have more storms developing Saturday afternoon.
San Angelo74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 92%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Precip
- 78%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
