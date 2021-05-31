KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 31st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start this week with Memorial Day, we will have scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side as well, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will continue with scattered storms with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, morning showers and storms will push out of the region, giving us mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will be back by the middle of the week. As we head to this upcoming weekend, we will have more storms developing Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.