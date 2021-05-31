KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 31st

To start this week with Memorial Day, we will have scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side as well, coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will continue with scattered storms with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, morning showers and storms will push out of the region, giving us mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will be back by the middle of the week. As we head to this upcoming weekend, we will have more storms developing Saturday afternoon.

