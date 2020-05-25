KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 25th

Mostly cloudy skies will be in our area all day, with scattered rain showers mostly in the late morning and afternoon hours, and more thunderstorms can be expected later tonight. Highs will be in the 80s with winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, winds will shift direction and come from the north around 5-10 mph, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow, a bit cooler for us, with highs only in the 70s. And we can continue to expect rain showers to be scattered across the region for the rest of the week, with a slight break of clouds this next Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!