KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 24th

To start our week, we will have mostly cloudy skies in the area, with a few isolated showers across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers and storms. Lows will be dropping to the 60s and winds will be coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds, with a few showers on the eastern edge of the region. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and 90s and winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Warmer temperatures will be sticking around as we head into later this week. We could also see highs in the triple digits by the upcoming weekend. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected all week.

