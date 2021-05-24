KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 24th

Monday

86° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 67°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 90° 70°

Wednesday

94° / 70°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 9% 94° 70°

Thursday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 93° 71°

Friday

90° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 90° 68°

Saturday

92° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 92° 68°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 89° 67°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

70°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
69°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
71°

To start our week, we will have mostly cloudy skies in the area, with a few isolated showers across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers and storms. Lows will be dropping to the 60s and winds will be coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds, with a few showers on the eastern edge of the region. Temperatures will be hitting the 80s and 90s and winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Warmer temperatures will be sticking around as we head into later this week. We could also see highs in the triple digits by the upcoming weekend. A mix of sun and clouds is also expected all week.

Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
