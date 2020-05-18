KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 18th

We will start off this week with warmer temperatures, with highs getting into the 90s and 100s for Concho Valley. Plenty of sunshine for all of us, and winds will be mostly from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, clear skies, with calming winds, around 5-10 mph, and lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs even warmer, in the low to mid 100s. And a few days of warmer temperatures can be expected, with a slight bit of relief coming Wednesday overnight into Thursday, with highs dropping to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!