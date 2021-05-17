Starting off our Monday, we will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms across the region. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Tonight, more showers and storms are likely with lows in the 60s and winds mostly from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us morning showers and storms, then clearing out for more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 80s again with winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. Better chances of rain showers and thunderstorms once again by the end of the week and into this upcoming weekend, with temperatures remaining steady in the 80s. Chances of severe weather continue to be elevated across the region as we progress through the week as well.
KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 17th
7 Day Forecast
