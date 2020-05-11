KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 11th

Another day of breezy, southern winds for us, with speeds up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 80s, and cloud coverage will increase through the day. Overnight showers and possible thunderstorms can be expected, with lows in the 60s and winds coming in around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, decreasing cloud coverage, with highs in the 80s again. Starting Wednesday, we can expect our highs to be in the 90s again, and continuing through the rest of the week into the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!