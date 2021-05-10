KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 10th

To start our Monday, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions through the day, with a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for most of the region. A few showers could develop, but most of the heavier rain will stay to the south. Winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will have overnight showers developing with lows in the 50s and winds from the east 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley all day, highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. More showers and storms can be expected for Wednesday, then mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend with cooler than average temperatures all week. More sunshine on Sunday, but a few more showers could also develop.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 65° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 74° 55°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Showers
Showers 62% 62° 54°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 72° 56°

Friday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 61°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 82° 65°

Sunday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
62°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
23%
61°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
11%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
17%
64°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
61°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
59°

59°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
59°

59°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
59°

59°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
59°

59°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
59°

59°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

58°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
58°

58°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
58°
Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
