KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, May 10th

To start our Monday, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions through the day, with a little bit of sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for most of the region. A few showers could develop, but most of the heavier rain will stay to the south. Winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will have overnight showers developing with lows in the 50s and winds from the east 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley all day, highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. More showers and storms can be expected for Wednesday, then mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend with cooler than average temperatures all week. More sunshine on Sunday, but a few more showers could also develop.
