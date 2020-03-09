KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 9th

We can expect plenty of cloudy skies for our Monday, with slight peeks of sunshine in the afternoon hours, highs getting into the 70’s. Tonight, we will have a slight decrease in cloud cover, with lows in the lower 50’s. A break for rain showers over the next few days can be expected, however, we will see more rain showers and possible thunderstorms come back for the end of the week and into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!