KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 30th

Showers are expected to develop in the later morning and early afternoon hours, then clearing out as we get into the rest of our afternoon. Highs from the low 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow will have sunny skies for all of us, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected as we continue through our week, with another cold front coming at the end of the week, and chances of rain showers are possible for the next weekend.

