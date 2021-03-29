KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 29th

Sunny

San Angelo

56°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

To kick off this work week, we will have sunny skies for the day, with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs around the region, and winds picking up from the south up to 20 miles per hour as well. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 50s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine, highs in the 80s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. A cold front will push through the area late Tuesday night, dropping our temperatures to the 60s for highs on Wednesday, and scattered rain showers are looking to develop around the Concho Valley for Friday and through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Tuesday

89° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 89° 47°

Wednesday

67° / 38°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 1% 67° 38°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 69° 45°

Friday

68° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 49°

Saturday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 73° 55°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
57°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
60°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

