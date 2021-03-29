KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 29th
San Angelo56°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
To kick off this work week, we will have sunny skies for the day, with temperatures jumping to the upper 70s to low 80s for highs around the region, and winds picking up from the south up to 20 miles per hour as well. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 50s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine, highs in the 80s and winds from the south 10-20 mph. A cold front will push through the area late Tuesday night, dropping our temperatures to the 60s for highs on Wednesday, and scattered rain showers are looking to develop around the Concho Valley for Friday and through the weekend.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity