KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 29th

The National Weather Service (NWS) encourages all residents, businesses and schools across West Central Texas to practice tornado drills on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at ten in the morning or at a time/date convenient for you. The NWS in San Angelo will transmit a routine weekly test message through the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on that day/time. Because of the test message format, it may or may not activate certain NOAA weather radios.

According to NWS, there are two life saving rules we should consider. First, have at least two ways to receive life-saving NWS warnings automatically, such as a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and a cell phone with a weather app. Some communicites and TV stations offer timely warning applets. Contact your emergency management office or your local TV station to see if these services are available in your area. You can also search online for your favorite warning alert app. Be sure to keep your cell phone on at night and close to you since tornadoes can hit anytime. Second, have a safe shelter plan before the storm and practice it.