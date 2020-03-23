KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 23rd

A cloudy sky started our day with lows that were in the upper 40s. The clouds cleared out and highs got to the upper 60s with one or two areas getting to 70. This week we start the warming trend on Monday and go till we get to the weekend.

Highs start the week of in the mid 80s. Middle of the week upper 80s with one or two 90s popping up. Friday a low pressure and cold front start moving into the state. Light showers on Friday as the front moves through late in the day. The cooler air gets to the Concho Valley on Saturday.