KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 23rd

We will have some areas of heavy fog in portions of our viewing area, but clearing skies are expected as we get through the afternoon hours, highs getting into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 50’s. Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine and warm temperatures, highs back in the 80’s. And later this week, we will be getting into the low 90’s for some areas, but dropping back to average temps by the next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!