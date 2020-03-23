Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 23rd

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We will have some areas of heavy fog in portions of our viewing area, but clearing skies are expected as we get through the afternoon hours, highs getting into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 50’s. Tomorrow will be another day of sunshine and warm temperatures, highs back in the 80’s. And later this week, we will be getting into the low 90’s for some areas, but dropping back to average temps by the next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.