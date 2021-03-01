KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 1st

To start the week, we will have mostly cloudy skies, and a few possible showers developing around the region. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side as well, only reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s for highs. Winds will be coming from the north and northeast around 10-20 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds will remain fairly calm. Another cold front by the end of the week will come through, and highs for the weekend will drop to the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and slight chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video