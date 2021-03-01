KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 1st

Cloudy

San Angelo

43°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

42°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

41°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

41°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

41°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

To start the week, we will have mostly cloudy skies, and a few possible showers developing around the region. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side as well, only reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s for highs. Winds will be coming from the north and northeast around 10-20 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds will remain fairly calm. Another cold front by the end of the week will come through, and highs for the weekend will drop to the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and slight chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Monday

51° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 2% 51° 30°

Tuesday

62° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 62° 36°

Wednesday

73° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 73° 45°

Thursday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 75° 51°

Friday

70° / 44°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 70° 44°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 62° 39°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 69° 45°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
47°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
41°

39°

12 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

1 AM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

2 AM
Clear
2%
37°

35°

3 AM
Clear
2%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

6 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
3%
31°

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.