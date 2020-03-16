KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 16th

We will see a bit of clearing of skies this afternoon and early evening hours, with highs getting into the mid 60’s to low 70’s for Concho Valley. Tonight, an increase in clouds expected. Lows in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Chances of rain showers expected during the overnight hours for much of the week, and a cool off expected by the upcoming weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!