KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, March 15th

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

46°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Winds will be a bit breezy for our Monday, but we won’t be expected as strong as what we had this past Sunday. Wind speeds will be coming in around 5-15 mph from the south. Plenty of sunshine for the region as temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s can also be expected for the region as well. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s and southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies for the area with highs in the low to mid 80s and southern winds around 5-20 mph. A few showers and storms could develop during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. More clouds will roll in by the end of this upcoming weekend.

Monday

78° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 51°

Tuesday

84° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 84° 47°

Wednesday

72° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 72° 41°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 40°

Friday

70° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 70° 41°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 49°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 71° 55°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
57°

