KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 8th

We will have plenty of sunshine today, with a few clouds appearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s, and a heat advisory is in effect from 1pm until 8 pm today. Winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be a bit warmer for overnight hours, with lows only in the 70s. Winds will be shifting overnight into tomorrow, eventually coming from the north tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the 90s, but will feel a bit cooler with winds coming mostly from the north.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!