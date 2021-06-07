KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 7th

To start this week, we will have a few morning showers and storms scattered across the region, then mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are looking to range from the upper 80s to the lower 100s. Winds will be have a slight breeze by the mid morning, coming in from the southeast around 10-15 mph, then calming down a bit, still coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clears skies with lows in the 70s and winds coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a few morning clouds to start the day, otherwise we can expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures again, hitting the 90s and 100s for the day. Since the dew point continues to sit in the 60s, we will have more muggy conditions to start our morning, and slightly humid conditions for our afternoons. Our vehicles are expected to have a slightly foggy start each morning. The dry line that has been sitting in West Texas continues to do so, so we will continue to have higher levels of moisture through this week. Looking a bit further ahead, some forecasts are showing a tropical system looking to be in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, with the system making landfall between Galvaston and Corpus Christi, diminishing as it moves further inland. However, since this is more than seven days in advance, this scenario is not likely. We will continue to monitor the situation as the proposed date gets closer.

