KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 7th

Weather

To start this week, we will have a few morning showers and storms scattered across the region, then mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are looking to range from the upper 80s to the lower 100s. Winds will be have a slight breeze by the mid morning, coming in from the southeast around 10-15 mph, then calming down a bit, still coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clears skies with lows in the 70s and winds coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a few morning clouds to start the day, otherwise we can expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures again, hitting the 90s and 100s for the day. Since the dew point continues to sit in the 60s, we will have more muggy conditions to start our morning, and slightly humid conditions for our afternoons. Our vehicles are expected to have a slightly foggy start each morning. The dry line that has been sitting in West Texas continues to do so, so we will continue to have higher levels of moisture through this week. Looking a bit further ahead, some forecasts are showing a tropical system looking to be in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, with the system making landfall between Galvaston and Corpus Christi, diminishing as it moves further inland. However, since this is more than seven days in advance, this scenario is not likely. We will continue to monitor the situation as the proposed date gets closer.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
