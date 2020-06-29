KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 29th

The heat continues for the Concho Valley, today San Angelo almost hit 100 but was just shy with a high of 99. We had a couple of pop-up showers to south of Ballinger, but for the most part we stayed dry. Tomorrow will be another hot one as temperatures are expected to get into the triple digits for some of the northwestern locations. Another chance for some rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, best chances will be in our southeastern counties out towards Menard and Mason. We then begin to dry out as the dry line slides to the east and temperatures will hovering around 100 from most of the week ahead.

The Saharan dust will continue to settle and disperse tonight and tomorrow but the second dust plume is set to arrive by the end of the week.