KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 28th

To kick off our week, we are going to be much cooler than this past weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the region for the morning hours, with some scattered rain showers. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only hit the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon hour. Getting through our afternoon, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures will only get a few degrees warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s around 2-3 this afternoon. Winds will still be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, spotty showers will be sticking around, with lows dropping to the 60s and winds will shift a bit from the southeast with speeds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, as we can expect scattered showers and storms to be all over the Concho Valley. Another opportunity of rain could happen on Wednesday as well. A bit of sunshine for Thursday and Friday looks to be in the forecast for now, and for our Independence Day weekend, not quite as sunny and warm as last year. At this point, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially on Sunday. Unfortunately, these aren’t ideal conditions for watching fireworks and enjoying cookouts. As this weekend gets closer to us, we will continue to monitor what the weather conditions are like and whether we will need to watch the fireworks from our vehicles or if we can enjoy the cool air.
San Angelo73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 55%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 65%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
