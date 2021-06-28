KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 28th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To kick off our week, we are going to be much cooler than this past weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the region for the morning hours, with some scattered rain showers. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only hit the upper 70s to low 80s by the top of the noon hour. Getting through our afternoon, we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. Temperatures will only get a few degrees warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s around 2-3 this afternoon. Winds will still be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Heading into the evening and overnight hours, spotty showers will be sticking around, with lows dropping to the 60s and winds will shift a bit from the southeast with speeds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, as we can expect scattered showers and storms to be all over the Concho Valley. Another opportunity of rain could happen on Wednesday as well. A bit of sunshine for Thursday and Friday looks to be in the forecast for now, and for our Independence Day weekend, not quite as sunny and warm as last year. At this point, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially on Sunday. Unfortunately, these aren’t ideal conditions for watching fireworks and enjoying cookouts. As this weekend gets closer to us, we will continue to monitor what the weather conditions are like and whether we will need to watch the fireworks from our vehicles or if we can enjoy the cool air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.