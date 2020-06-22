KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 22nd

We will have partly cloudy skies today, with breezy southern winds with speeds up to 25 mph. A heat advisory will be in effect from 2-7 this afternoon. Limited outdoor activity is highly encouraged. Showers and storms will develop and be scattered late tonight. Lows in the 70s. Winds calming down about 5-10 mph. After today, we will be back in the 90s for highs for the rest of the week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!