KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 21st

A bit of an interesting start to our Monday. We are starting off with partly cloudy skies for most of the morning hours. Temperatures will be hitting the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be coming from the south and southeast around 5-15 mph. As we progress into the afternoon, we will have a shift in winds, eventually coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front will push through before the evening, giving us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, a bit cooler than yesterday. However, we will feel the cold front push through today, as temperatures around the late afternoon are expected to drop around 15-20 degrees. Tonight will give us spotty showers and storms through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Heading into tomorrow, we will have a decrease in clouds, and temperatures will still be a bit cooler compared to this past weekend. Highs will only peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will vary in direction again around 5-10 mph. After Tuesday, we will be hitting the 90s and 100s again for the second half of this work week. We will also have more sunshine than clouds through Friday as well. For the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures once again, giving us 90s for highs around the region. We will also have partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels are going to be a bit higher this week compared to last week. Looking a bit ahead as well, the dew point will continue to be in the 60s and 70s for the next couple of weeks, which will give us higher levels of humidity again. Possibly through the end of this month and into July. This is good for decreasing wild fire dangers, but will make most of our mornings very muggy, and uncomfortable for many.