KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bit of an interesting start to our Monday. We are starting off with partly cloudy skies for most of the morning hours. Temperatures will be hitting the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be coming from the south and southeast around 5-15 mph. As we progress into the afternoon, we will have a shift in winds, eventually coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour. A cold front will push through before the evening, giving us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, a bit cooler than yesterday. However, we will feel the cold front push through today, as temperatures around the late afternoon are expected to drop around 15-20 degrees. Tonight will give us spotty showers and storms through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Heading into tomorrow, we will have a decrease in clouds, and temperatures will still be a bit cooler compared to this past weekend. Highs will only peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will vary in direction again around 5-10 mph. After Tuesday, we will be hitting the 90s and 100s again for the second half of this work week. We will also have more sunshine than clouds through Friday as well. For the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures once again, giving us 90s for highs around the region. We will also have partly cloudy skies. Humidity levels are going to be a bit higher this week compared to last week. Looking a bit ahead as well, the dew point will continue to be in the 60s and 70s for the next couple of weeks, which will give us higher levels of humidity again. Possibly through the end of this month and into July. This is good for decreasing wild fire dangers, but will make most of our mornings very muggy, and uncomfortable for many.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 62F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
62°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 62F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

79°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 62F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
62°F Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 62F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
61°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 61F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

79°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.