KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 1st

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will be in our area throughout the day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Up to an inch of rainfall can be expected in some places. Tonight, showers will start to diminish with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 80s. And 90s can be expected as we get to the middle of the week, and near triple digits for the end of the week to the weekend.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!