KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, June 15th

A bit different to the sunny week we had last week, we will start to see an increase in cloud cover as we go through this week. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, and partly cloudy skies can be expected this afternoon. Tomorrow, we will have scattered rain showers coming through the afternoon into the evening, with highs in the low 90s. And more showers and storms for Thursday evening. Father’s day will be hot, with highs in the 100s, but evening showers will help cool us down to start next week.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!